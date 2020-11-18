GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT To Release Ghost Tapes #10 Album In February; "Burial" Music Video Streaming

Reigning as one of the most well-known and highly acclaimed experimental instrumental groups out there with a respected musical legacy spanning nearly 20 years, Irish four-piece God Is An Astronaut will reach a career benchmark upon the release of their 10th studio album, Ghost Tapes #10, out February 12 via Napalm Records.

Along with an artful black and white music video (by Chariot Of Black Moth), the hypnotizing first offering “Burial” captivates with atmospheric yet melancholic, bewitching instrumental lines, and God Is An Astronaut’s full extent of power. The seven-minute piece showcases the band’s unique ability to explore plaintive wistfulness and shuddering riffs, forming a perfect storm whilst also creating intense sonic-spheres that are second to none. Watch the video for "Burial" below.

Ghost Tapes #10 is certainly the most ferocious God Is An Astronaut full-length to date – it still retains all the rich musical and emotive elements the band is known for by wheeling around luminance, but offering its harsh and deep reminiscences as well. Works of art like “Burial”, “In Flux” and “Barren Trees”, with additional guitars by Jimmy Scanlan, amongst others are proof of these creations of sound. The album’s closer, the atmospheric “Luminous Waves”, captivates in a trance-like mindset – putting one deeply in touch with their inner self, drifting away to stirring tunes of guest cello virtuoso Jo Quail.

The artwork was illustrated by David Rooney, who has worked with the band in the past, and plays into the sense of the foreboding and uncertain times we live in. Ghost Tapes #10 will be available as a four-page digipack as well as in multiple limited LP options. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Adrift"

"Burial"

"In Flux"

"Spectres"

"Fade"

"Barren Trees"

"Luminous Waves"

"Burial" video:

God Is An Astronaut are:

Torsten Kinsella - Guitar, Piano/Synths

Niels Kinsella - Bass

Lloyd Hanney - Drums

Jamie Dean - Guitar, Piano

(Photo - Brian Meade)