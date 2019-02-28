GODHEAD MACHINERY To Release Aligned To The Grid In April; Offcial Video For New Song "Alpha" Posted

Swedish unorthodox black/death metal band Godhead Machinery is set to release their second album, Aligned To The Grid, on April 5th via Inverse Records. The official video for the first single, "Alpha", can be viewed below.

The band has issued the following statement:

“We are very proud and excited to finally pronounce that our second album, Aligned To The Grid, is ready for release and that Inverse Records will stand behind our cause once again. Our new blasphemous production was made in Endarker Studios and is filled with songs and lyrics of a much broader spectrum than ever before. The song 'Alpha' will be our first single and will also take form as our first real music video as a band. It’s very hard to pick one track for the representation of the whole album, but 'Alpha' was chosen since it summaries most of our musical and lyrical strive.”

The Aligned To The Grid tracklist is as follows:

"Tithe II"

"Alpha"

"The Existential Strive"

"Call of the Banner"

"Defiant Silence"

"Hymns of the Wicked"

"Above a Legion of Equals"

"Impassive Atrocity"

"Illusion"

"Aligned To The Grid"