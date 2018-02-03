GODLESS TRUTH Return From Hiatus, New Album Announced

February 3, 2018, 4 hours ago

news black death godless truth

GODLESS TRUTH Return From Hiatus, New Album Announced

Czech death metallers Godless Truth mixing technical, progressive, brutal and traditional directions of death genre together have a great news for all fans. 

After hundreds shows, few European tours (with bands like Disgorge, Vomit Remnants, Malignancy), one Japanese tour and few years of silence the pre-production of successor of the album Arrogance Of Supreme Power (2004, Lacerated Enemy/Amputated Vein) and EP Too Late to Stop My Hate (2010) was finished in studio Abbadon under the supervision of the well-tested Zdeněk 'Čepa' Čepička. 

The new single “Fortune Time” was recorded there and at the end of the month, they will begin work on a new album.

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

SILK9 Premier "I Don't Know"

Latest Reviews