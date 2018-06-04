GODSMACK And SHINEDOWN Announce Additional Co-Headlining Tour Dates Into The Fall
June 4, 2018, 2 hours ago
As Godsmack and Shinedown gear up for their co-headlining summer amphitheater tour, the two multi-platinum rock groups have revealed an additional run of dates keeping them on the road together into the fall. Newly added dates on the hard-hitting trek - featuring support from Asking Alexandria - include Greensboro, Fort Wayne, Billings, Spokane, Boise, and Portland. In addition to previously announced tour stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Denver, New York, Chicago and Atlanta, plus many more, the tour will reach over 40 cities in total.
Both bands are touring in support of their new chart-topping albums: Godsmack's When Legends Rise and Shinedown's Attention Attention, out now. Tickets for the newly announced fall tour dates are available to the general public starting this Friday, June 8th at 10 AM, local time.
"We really believe this could be a great moment in our band's career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019," Sully Erna of Godsmack says. "We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!" Adds the singer, songwriter and guitarist: "We're preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!"
"It's all about impact, and making a statement," says Brent Smith, Shinedown's lead singer. "We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words 'IT'S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!'"
Tour dates:
July
22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino
27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
29 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
August
2 - West Valley City, UY - USANA Amphitheatre
3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
6 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATTFEST)
11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum
16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph
19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center
26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
September
1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
21 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (WTPT Birthday Bash)
22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
24 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
26 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena
30 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
October
2 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center
5 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
9 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
10 - Everett, WA - Angels of the Winds Arena
11 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum
13-14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
(Shinedown photo - Jimmy Fontaine)