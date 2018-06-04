GODSMACK And SHINEDOWN Announce Additional Co-Headlining Tour Dates Into The Fall

As Godsmack and Shinedown gear up for their co-headlining summer amphitheater tour, the two multi-platinum rock groups have revealed an additional run of dates keeping them on the road together into the fall. Newly added dates on the hard-hitting trek - featuring support from Asking Alexandria - include Greensboro, Fort Wayne, Billings, Spokane, Boise, and Portland. In addition to previously announced tour stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Denver, New York, Chicago and Atlanta, plus many more, the tour will reach over 40 cities in total.

Both bands are touring in support of their new chart-topping albums: Godsmack's When Legends Rise and Shinedown's Attention Attention, out now. Tickets for the newly announced fall tour dates are available to the general public starting this Friday, June 8th at 10 AM, local time.

"We really believe this could be a great moment in our band's career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019," Sully Erna of Godsmack says. "We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!" Adds the singer, songwriter and guitarist: "We're preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!"

"It's all about impact, and making a statement," says Brent Smith, Shinedown's lead singer. "We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words 'IT'S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!'"

Tour dates:

July

22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

August

2 - West Valley City, UY - USANA Amphitheatre

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre (KATTFEST)

11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum

16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

21 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (WTPT Birthday Bash)

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

24 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

26 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena

30 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

October

2 - Brookings, SD - Swiftel Center

5 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

7 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

10 - Everett, WA - Angels of the Winds Arena

11 - Portland, OR - Veteran Memorial Coliseum

13-14 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

