GODSMACK Involve Local New Hampshire Music Students In “Unforgettable” Music Video Filming

As music programs continue to be at risk at schools across the country, multi-platinum hard rock titans Godsmack are looking to support local music students in New Hampshire by involving them in the filming of their latest single "Unforgettable," from their current album When Legends Rise, with two events later this week. First up, the band's lead singer and guitarist Sully Erna will speak to middle school students on Friday February 14. The following day (Saturday February 15), Godsmack will invite 300+ students to join the band to take part in a performance of their new single "Unforgettable" at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

The Friday February 14 events will begin with a Ted Talk-style presentation by Sully at the Gilbert H. Hood Middle School in Derry, NH. Sully will talk about his life--the challenges, blending in, how music saved him--and encouraging the young musicians to continue to pursue their dreams. The assembly will end with the students getting a chance to be a part of filming "Unforgettable." The day will conclude with the band teaching the track to the students in preparation for the following day's filming.

On Saturday morning (February 15), the students will travel in school buses to SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH where they'll be filmed alongside the band--Sully Erna [vocals, guitar], Tony Rombola [guitar], Robbie Merrill [bass] and Shannon Larkin [drums]--for the "Unforgettable" video.

Previously, Godsmack had orchestrated 20 students from the Gilbert H. Hood Middle School to join them in the studio during the recording of "Unforgettable" and provide vocals on the song's chorus. These same students were also invited to perform the song live on-stage with Godsmack at their show in Gilford, NH on August 22, 2018 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Now, Godsmack will showcase 300 middle schoolers from the same school in their music video. Look for the "Unforgettable" video to be released in the coming weeks.

"Unforgettable" comes on the heels of last year's career first for the band when they scored three #1 singles from Godsmack's When Legends Rise (BMG) album. It follows "Under Your Scars," which was the group's third #1, and the album's two previous tracks that were #1 active rock hits: "When Legends Rise" and "Bulletproof," the latter of which was recently certified gold in the U.S. and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.