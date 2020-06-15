GOJIRA - All 2020 Tour Dates Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

France's Gojira have announced the cancellation of all their previously announced 2020 concerts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Says the band: "Since the emergence of the COVID-19 and subsequent pandemic, we unfortunately are forced to cancel Gojira shows, including headline dates, for the year of 2020.

"We are diligently working on a touring schedule for next year, 2021. Although we are not in the position to confirm any shows for this new period at this time, we do hope to have more news for you all in the coming weeks.

"We are sensitive to the fact that the pandemic has caused hardships for many of you, this is why we decided to cancel our headline shows so you all can receive refunds now. Please contact your original point of purchase for refund information.

"We can not wait to get back out on the road to play for you all, but until then, please stay safe and be kind to one another!"