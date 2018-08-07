GOJIRA Drummer MARIO DUPLANTIER Unveils Fine-Art Debut Collection; New Video Streaming

Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier has unveiled his fine-art debut collection, Vers le Cosmos. Completed with art team SceneFour, the release is a pioneering effort in the new medium of crafting visual art through drum performance.

Duplantier has joined an extraordinary group of drummers working with art team SceneFour in the medium, including Bill Ward (Black Sabbath), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead), Nick Menza (Megadeth) and Gene Hoglan (Testament).

More details at theartofdrumsproject.com. Watch a new video trailer below: