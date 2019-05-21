GOJIRA Guitarist CHRISTIAN ANDREU Takes Pyro To The Face During Sonic Temple Fest Show, Finishes Set: Fan-Filmed Video Posted

During Gojira's set at the Sonic Temple Fest in Columbus, OH on May 18th, high winds caused the pyro used during "Stranded" to blow back into guitarist Christian Andreu's face near the end of the song due to high winds. According to a report from Loudwire, Andreu walked offstage after the incident, prompting frontman Joe Duplantier to ask: "Did he get burned?" Andreu was back onstage within minutes and and finished the band's set, taking time between songs to cool his face down with water.

Gojira have announced their return to the UK, for a string of headline shows in June/July. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10 AM, but are also available via O2's pre-sale now and Live Nation's pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM. Pick up tickets here.

Dates:

June

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

30 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

July

1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

The band recently shared a video of their entire set at Poland's Pol'And'Rock Festival in August 2018. Watch below, and stay tuned for more Gojira news soon.