GOJIRA Teams Up With PUCK HCKY For Hockey Themed Apparel

Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has announced a new relationship with the much-respected French metal band Gojira to deliver a new collection of items.

Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, said: "We have been into the music and lyrical content of Gojira for years! They have a uniqueness to them that no other band comes close to touching. We love reading the lyrics to every song they put out because they have depth and true meaning. It has been a great time developing the collaboration with the guys and we are excited to launch it to the fans."

The Gojira x Puck Hcky collection includes many pro-level quality hockey-themed items like crested hockey jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies, flannels, raglan shirts, t-shirts and hats.

The collection is out now; order here.

Gojira recently shared a new standalone single, entitled “Another World”. Produced by the band’s own Joe Duplantier and mixed by Andy Wallace, the track is available today on all streaming platforms and is joined by an animated official music video directed by Maxime Tiberhgien and Sylvain Favre, which can be seen below. The release marks the group’s first original music since the release of their Grammy-nominated LP Magma in 2016.

Regarding the song, vocalist, guitarist, and producer Joe Duplantier commented, “It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World.’ Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavours, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet Of The Apes… Another World!”

Additionally, Gojira’s much-anticipated North American tour supporting Deftones has been rescheduled for 2021. Check out the dates below and for more information visit gojira-music.com.

2021 tour dates:

August

12 ­- Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

14 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

17 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion

19 - Toronto, ON, Canada - RBC Echo Beach

20 - Laval, QC, Canada - Place Bell

21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

23 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

24 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

29 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh

September

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park

3 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

4 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

8 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

18 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

21 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

22 - Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center