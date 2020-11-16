GOJIRA To Stream Hellfest 2019 Performance On November 18; Teaser Video Streaming
November 16, 2020, an hour ago
For the first time ever, Gojira will host an official stream of their previously unreleased Hellfest 2019 headlining performance on November 18. The show broadcasts exclusively from the band’s official site (gojira-music.com) for 72 hours only, beginning at 3 PM, ET November 18 until 3 PM, ET November 21.
Check out a teaser trailer from the legendary performance below:
Gojira recently shared a new standalone single, entitled “Another World”. Produced by the band’s own Joe Duplantier and mixed by Andy Wallace, the track is available today on all streaming platforms and is joined by an animated official music video directed by Maxime Tiberhgien and Sylvain Favre, which can be seen below. The release marks the group’s first original music since the release of their Grammy-nominated LP Magma in 2016.
Regarding the song, vocalist, guitarist, and producer Joe Duplantier commented, “It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World.’ Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavours, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’ Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature’s wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968’s Planet Of The Apes… Another World!”
Additionally, Gojira’s much-anticipated North American tour supporting Deftones has been rescheduled for 2021. Check out the dates below and for more information visit gojira-music.com.
2021 tour dates:
August
12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
14 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
17 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion
19 - Toronto, ON, Canada - RBC Echo Beach
20 - Laval, QC, Canada - Place Bell
21 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
23 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
24 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
29 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh
September
2 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park
3 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
4 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
8 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
17 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
18 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
21 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
22 - Portland, OR - Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center