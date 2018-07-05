GONE IN APRIL - "Our Future Line" Guitar Playthrough Video Streaming

Gone In April, the symphonic melodic death metal ensemble featuring Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio, have released a guitar playthrough video for the song "Our Future Line", from their Threads Of Existence album, out now. Watch the clip below:

Gone In April features musicians from Testament, Death, Quo Vadis, Märchenbilder and Vivaldi Metal Project and combines elements of symphonic, death, speed and folk metal in a compelling and aggressive blend sure to please a wide audience.

Threads Of Existence tracklisting:

“Dawn Of Time”

“The Curtain Will Rise”

“Our Future Line”

“Remember The Days”

“As Hope Welcomes Death”

“Embracing The Light”

“A Million Souls Gather”

“Relentless”

“The Great Contemplation”

“The Will To End A Life”

“Our Future Line” video:

“As Hope Welcomes Death" video: