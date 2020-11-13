GONE IS GONE Featuring MASTODON, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AT THE DRIVE-IN Members To Release New Album In December; "Death Of A Dream" Music Video Posted

Gone Is Gone, featuring Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In’s Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen and guitarist-keyboardist Mike Zarin, will release their new album, If Everything Happens For A Reason...Then Nothing Really Matters At All, on December 4 via Clouds Hill.

Pre-order the album in the format of your choice here, and watch a video for the single, "Death Of A Dream", below.

Tracklisting:

"Resfeber"

"Say Nothing"

"Everything Is Wonderfall"

"Wings Of Hope"

"Sometimes I Feel"

"No One Ever Walked On Water"

"Death Of A Dream"

"Crimson, Chaos And You"

"Breaks"

"Payoff"

"Force Of A Feather"

"Dirge For Delusions"

"Death Of A Dream" video: