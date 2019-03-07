GOOD TIGER - Redux EP Out This Month; "Such A Kind Stranger" (Redux) Single Streaming

On March 22nd, Good Tiger will release a remix EP entitled Redux, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the release of We Will All Be Gone. The EP features remixes from the band, as well as from some of their friends. Pre-order here, and listen to "Such A Kind Stranger" (Redux) below.

Guitarist Dez Nagle explains: "Track one was done by the band and set off the idea of doing the EP. Thankfully, we know a number of extremely talented musicians who could be involved on the EP. There are remixes by Periphery guitarist and electronic artist in his own right, Jake Bowen, L.A producer Ahh-Ceh, and NYC based post-rock electronic group, Infinity Shred. We felt a simplified acoustic arrangement of 'Salt' would be a great way to wrap everything up. It was extremely fun revisiting these tracks and seeing how other artists we admire approach reimagining the original compositions we had made on 'WWABG'."

Redux EP tracklisting:

"Such A Kind Stranger" (Redux)

"Float On" (Jake Bowen Remix)

"Blueshift" (Ahh-Ceh Remix)

"Grip Shoes" (Infinity Shred Remix)

"Salt Of The Earth" (Acoustic)

