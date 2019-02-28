GOREGӒNG Including Members Of RIBSPREADER, SOILWORK, VENOM INC. To Release Debut Album In May

Goregӓng play wicked and corpulent death / crust metal that pays homage to the genre's greats, as well as keeps things interesting by mixing it all up. Imagine Autopsy covering early Grave and Wombbath and you're getting close. Listen to the self-titled track via the following promo clip, and stay glued for more coming your way.

Goregӓng will release Neon Graves on May 20th via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Death metal / crust maniacs Goregӓng have worked hard on their first full-length album after causing a bit of a stir with their short debut. With members of reputed bands like Venom Inc., Ribspreader, Soilwork (live), in their lineup, everything is top-notch and well-thought right down to the Mark Riddick logo, the jaw-dropping Juanjo Castellano artwork, not to mention the impeccable production and execution of the music that can be summed up as a perfect amalgamation of death metal with a lethal dose of crust / grind. There's added menace in the vocal delivery, with Kling mixing it all up and pacing it beautifully to the undulating music. There's an undeniable charm to the proceedings as the songs chug along with maniacal glee, breaking into faster punkish parts and rampaging till the end. It's an album littered with so many variations that you'll need to get back to it to keep track of it all. It's a rare album that eschews the standard template and does things its own way to keep it entertaining and yes, brutal.

Tracklisting:

"A Cavity In Reality"

"False Flags"

"Cathedral Of Chemicals"

"Silence Is Consent"

"Spray Of Teeth"

"Feeble-Minded Rash"

"Neon Graves"

"Plague Of Hammers"

"Goregӓng"

"Weightless Sentinels"

"Putrid Judgement"

"This Era Of Human"

Goregӓng is:

Jeramie Kling - vocals, guitars (Venom Inc., Ribspreader, ex-Wombbath)

Taylor Nordberg - drums (Ribspreader, ex-Soilwork [live], ex-Wombbath)

For further details, visit Goregӓng on Facebook.