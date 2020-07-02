GORGATRON Release "Insurmountable" Lyric Video

North Dakota death metal / grind faction Gorgatron has unveiled a lyric video for "Insurmountable". The latest hymn comes by way of the band's Pathogenic Automation, set for release this August via Blood Blast Distribution.

"I write a lot of lyrics about cybernetic organisms," elaborates vocalist Karl Schmidt of the track's themes. "This tune is about a person who puts his brain into a robot to escape his crippling existential doubt. Somehow, he finds solace in mechanization."

Comments guitarist Paul Johnson of the music, "'Insurmountable' opens up with riff that is undeniably influenced by a certain band of morbid fellas from Florida with some shifting harmonies thrown in to get things real creepy and make you feel gross. Bingo bongo, verse hits, riff descends into chunkville and drums thrash, keeping things moving. Pre chorus a frantic exercise in octave chords and string skipping commences, building more tension. Just when you're about to jump out a window, it drops back into the main riff with a windmill headbang inducing groove. Repeat said formula for another verse then we come to the bridge. This riff is a bit uncharacteristic for me, but I still got some tricks up my sleeve. We're going to let this dissonant, dare I say mysterious riff with an ominous trudging drumbeat set in for a minute while you question reality. Now that you question whether life has meaning or not, we'll drop a spastic monster truck of a riff on you with some furious double bass. We'll take that formula one more time around, rip a pick squeal, throw in a drum fill that's tasty as a dry aged ribeye, and close out with a call back to that main riff that will be stuck your head while you're trying to bang your significant other. Larry David might say this song is pretty... pretty... pretty... pretty... good."

Adds bassist Cameron Dewald of the clip itself, "It wouldn't be a proper lyric video without having Scott Rudd putting in some work! He did a killer job with the leftover artwork we had made for our new album. The song has riffs for days and the video will keep your attention even if you're a goldfish. Enjoy, share, and most importantly, keep supporting death metal!"

Anchored in the old-school stylings of death and thrash, the nine-track Pathogenic Automation was recorded by the band, mixed and mastered by Gorgatron guitarist Neal Stein (El Supremo, Egypt), and spews forth a 41-minute maelstrom of sonic brutality punctuated by a variety of introspective themes.

Pathogenic Automation, which includes cover art by Aghy R Purakusuma (Pure Wrath, Stillbirth, Numen), will see CD release independently on August 28th with worldwide digital distribution by Blood Blast, a new service powered by Nuclear Blast and Believe Music. Find pre-orders at the Gorgatron website and Indiemerch. Fans of Suffocation, Morbid Angel, and Hate Eternal pay heed.

Tracklisting:

"Atrophy"

"Usurpation"

"Reactor"

"Insurmountable"

"Impostor Syndrome"

"Noxious"

"Pathogenic Automation"

"Frostbitten Amputation"

"Pierced From All Angles"

"Impostor Syndrome":

"Usurpation":

(Photo by Danny James Virchow)