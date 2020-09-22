GORY BLISTER Guitarist Raff Sangiorgio's DEVIL'S MIST Side Project To Release Glitter Sand EP Next Week; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Devil’s Mist, the new solo project from Gory Blister guitarist Raff Sangiorgio, is releasing its first EP, titled Glitter Sand, which collects all three of the band’s singles to date - “Burning Sun” featuring Soilwork’s Bjorn Strid on vocals, “Fear Gone”, and the new instrumental “Glitter Sand”.

The EP finds the technical death metal guitarist continuing to expand his music, this time on the title track, which kicks off with a pummelling double-bass drum pattern beneath Sangiorgio’s hard-charging, thrash metal riff.

Guitarists will be pleased to hear he hasn’t tamed his tone or slowed down his lightning-fast arpeggios and sweep-picking techniques.

The Glitter Sand EP will be released on September 30 via the main digital platforms worldwide.

“Glitter Sand” video:

"Burning Sun" lyric video:

"Fear Gone":