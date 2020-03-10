GOST Release “Dreadfully Pious” Video

While playing the last dates on their current European headlining tour Gost are releasing a video clip for “Dreadfully Pious”, an homage to the ‘80s slasher flicks that heavily influenced Gost.

Gost comment: “Baalberith makes a brutal return in the video for ‘Dreadfully Pious’. We would like to thank the director Diego González Cruz, cinematographer Andrés F. Morales and producer Pivote and Plot Studio for their absolutely beautiful and violent vision! Warning! This video contains graphically violent imagery. Watch at your own risk!”

Catch the package that is also featuring French blackened death metal force Svart Crown on the following dates:

March

10 – Nancy, France – L’Autre Canal

11 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

12 – Nantes, France – Le Ferrailleur

14 – Liege, Belgium – Reflektor

15 – London, UK – Underworld

(Photo - Jason Woodward)