Swiss rockers, Gotthard, have released a music video for “Miss Me”, a song from their 12th studio album, Silver, released back in January via Musikvertrieb in Switzerland and internationally via PIAS.

The new video was directed by Martin Häusler. Check it out below:

Upcoming Gotthard live dates are listed below:

July

22 - Moon & Stars - Locarno, Switzerland

August

25 - Baltic Open Air 2017 - Schleswig, Germany