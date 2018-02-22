GOZU Reveal Equilibrium Album Details; "Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat" Music Video Streaming

On April 13th, Boston's rock/metal outfit Gozu will release their new album, Equilibrium, via Blacklight Media Records. For a first preview of Equilibrium, the video for the new single "Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat" (directed by Tony Simone at Zenbeast Audio) can be seen below.

Pre-order the album here in the following formats:

- CD

- 180g black vinyl + download card

- sky-blue marbled vinyl + download card (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)

- magenta marbled vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)

- transparent petrol blue vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- olive/black marbled vinyl + download card (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available.

With roots in 60s psychedelia and classic rock, the fuzzy stoner riffs of the 70s, the grit of 90s grunge and the winning dirty rock n' roll that has in recent years made a resurgence, Gozu has been churning out killer records since 2009. With 2016's Revival they took their sound in a somewhat new and more aggressive direction, and in doing so, dropped the most compulsive, exciting and downright badass release of their career - and Equilibrium has only raised the stakes.

"We wanted these songs to hit a nerve, make people shake their ass and enjoy simply being alive," says vocalist/guitarist Marc "Gaff" Gaffney, who founded the band with lead guitarist Doug Sherman.

Much of the record's strength stems from the unit growing since Revival, the first full-length featuring drummer Mike Hubbard and bassist Joseph Grotto. Having also reunited with Revival producer Dean Baltulonis (Hatebreed/Goes Cube/The Hold Steady) at Wild Arctic Studio in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the record is certainly the catchiest and most instant music dropped by the quartet, embracing their love of pop music but without compromising on any of the other vital elements of their sound.

Equilibrium tracklisting:

"Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat"

"The People vs. Mr. T"

"King Cobra"

"Manimal"

"They Probably Know Karate"

"Prison Elbows"

"Stacy Keach"

"Ballad Of ODB"

"Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat" video:

Gozu lineup:

Marc Gaffney - guitar and vocals

Joe Grotto - bass

Mike Hubbard - drums

Doug Sherman - lead guitar and sounds

(Photo - Jay Fortin)