GRAMMA VEDETTA Release "Hang Up My Boots" Video

UK-based stoner rockers Gramma Vedetta have unveiled the video for their song "Hang Up My Boots". The track is from their recently released EP, A.C.I.D. Compliant.

"A.C.I.D. Compliant is a four-track little gem that broadens the sound of our previous release and adds a stronger sci-fi atmosphere to music and artworks," says Gramma Vedetta. "You'll find inside all you need to have a proper music journey: fast fuzz riffage, loud amps, echoes of slow and clean guitars and spacey blues."

A.C.I.D. Compliant artwork and tracklisting:

"Hangup My Boots"

"Porthole"

"A Lucid Dream (Lockdown Blues)"

"Everything Is Terrible And The House Is On Fire (Dumb And Dumbest Theme Song)"

"A Lucid Dream (Lockdown Blues)":

For further details, visit Gramma Vedetta on Facebook.