GRAND MAGUS Release Lyric Video For New Single "Brother Of The Storm"

Swedish riff lords Grand Magus will release their new studio album, Wolf God, on April 19th via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here.

Today, the band releases the second single, entitled "Brother Of The Storm". Watch the lyric video below.

Band frontman and general overlord JB states: "The moon has returned, and with it comes a change. It could be someone you know, it could be you. An aspect of yourself that has always been there."

Pre-order Wolf God now digitally and receive "Brother Of The Storm" and the title track instantly (on Amazon and iTunes).

Recorded in Sweetspot Studio in Sweden, together with producer Staffan Karlsson, the corner stone was laid for another triumphal procession. As the majority of the songs were recorded on the first take, they have an honest, diverse and yet down-to-earth sound that envelops the trio’s true power.

Tracklisting:

"Gold And Glory"

"Wolf God"

"A Hall Clad In Gold"

"Brother Of The Storm"

"Dawn Of Fire"

"Spear Thrower"

"To Live And Die In Solitude"

"Glory To The Brave"

"He Sent Them All To Hel"

"Untamed"

"Wolf God" lyric video: