GRAVE DIGGER And AETHER REALM Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

Grave Digger and Aether Realm are the latest acts confirmed for the 2020 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

Organizers state: "The living dead have risen, so we'll need Grave Digger to put them back in their place! Who is ready for the return of the Reaper on board #RoundX of 70000tons OF METAL, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy #MetalCruise?

If you're reading this and have not secured your spot for the ultimate Heavy Metal festival experience, "K"indly do yourself a favor and grab your ticket now so that you can start off 2020 with a BANG!"

Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal will sail January 7 to January 11, 2020. Public sales are underway now. Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

Bands announced thus far are: Aether Realm, At The Gates, Cruachan, Flotsam And Jetsam, Grave Digger, Kampfar, Sortilège, Candlemass, Einherjer, Emperor, Epica (Design Your Universe Set), Haggard, Leaves' Eyes, Moonsorrow, Origin, Devin Townsend, Venom, Wintersun.

As always, 70000 Tons Of Metal will be host of some very exclusive performances: Moonsorrow will perform their album Verisäkeet in its entirety, and Wintersun will play their ONLY two shows of 2020 on board.

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000+ ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class heavy metal bands, performing 120+ shows over 4 nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events including Meet & Greets with all bands on board.

Don’t miss the boat! Visit 70000tons.com to book your cabin before they’re gone.