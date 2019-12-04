GRAVE DIGGER Guitarist AXEL RITT Performs One-Take Live Playthrough Of "Fear Of The Living Dead"; Video

In this new video from Hughes & Kettner, Grave Digger guitarist Axel Ritt does a one-take live playthrough of "Fear Of The Living Dead" from the band's 2018 album, The Living Dead. Watch below:

Grave Digger are among the acts confirmed for Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal, sailing January 7 to January 11, 2020. Public sales are underway now. Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

The Living Dead is available via Napalm Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Fear Of The Living Dead"

"Blade Of The Immortal"

"When Death Passes By"

"Shadow Of The Warrior"

"The Power Of Metal"

"Hymn Of The Damned"

"What War Left Behind"

"Fist In Your Face"

"Insane Pain"

"Zombie Dance"

"Glory Or Grave" (Bonus Track)

"The Power Of Metal" lyric video:

“Zombie Dance” video:

"Fear Of The Living Dead" lyric video:

Lineup:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitar

Jens Becker - Bass

Stefan Arnold - Drums

Marcus Kniep - Keyboards