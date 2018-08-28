GRAVE DIGGER - Video Footage From The Living Dead Listening Session Released

Grave Digger will release their new album The Living Dead on September 14th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here, and check out a video from the listening session for the album below:

It might be the most surprising song Grave Digger has ever released. After nearly four decades of true German heavy metal, the time has come to reach out to different musical influences. After listening to “Zombie Dance” we know for sure that polka and metal fit perfectly together. This collaboration with their labelmates Russkaja will make you dance, especially when it’s played live on their upcoming Tour Of The Living Dead.

Chris Boltendahl on “Zombie Dance”: “Polka and metal - is that fitting? With 'Zombie Dance' we are opening the gate to hell for every incarnate, true metalhead and Grave Digger fan. But to be honest... the symbiosis between metal and polka turns out to be perfect and calls on everyone to dance and headbang. You wanted PARTY - you’ve got it !!! With 'Zombie Dance' and its video we give you a late summer hit in 2018. Whoever stands still or remains seated while this song is played is already dead or not born yet!!”

Since their founding back in 1980, Grave Digger have been leaders in the German heavy metal scene. They created their very own version of Teutonic heavy music - albums like Heavy Metal Breakdown, Witch Hunter and Tunes Of War became classics in the scene.

Tracklisting:

"Fear Of The Living Dead"

"Blade Of The Immortal"

"When Death Passes By"

"Shadow Of The Warrior"

"The Power Of Metal"

"Hymn Of The Damned"

"What War Left Behind"

"Fist In Your Face"

"Insane Pain"

"Zombie Dance"

"Glory Or Grave" (Bonus Track)

"Fear Of The Living Dead" lyric video:

Album announcement:

Grave Digger will hit the road again in 2019 with a series of headline appearances on their Tour Of The Living Dead, opening in Hannover, Germany on January 11th and finishing in Barcelona, Spain on February 3rd. See the full list of dates below.

Tour Of The Living Dead 2018 (with Burning Witches)

January

11 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum

12 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club

13 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

14 - München, Germany - Backstage

15 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

16 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

17 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

18 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei

19 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus Neuruppin

20 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

23 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

24 - Bamberg, Germany - Live Musik Club

25 - Regensburg/Obertraublingen, Germany - Eventhalle-Airport

26 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

27 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

28 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

29 - London, England - The Underworld

30 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

31 - France - Venue TBA

February

1 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

2 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

Lineup:

Chris Boltendahl - Vocals

Axel Ritt - Guitar

Jens Becker - Bass

Stefan Arnold - Drums

Marcus Kniep - Keyboards

(Photo - Jens Howorka)