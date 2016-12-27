GRAVE DIGGER Vocalist CHRIS BOLTENDAHL On The Current State Of Heavy Metal - “I Would Prefer To Go Back To The 80’s”; Audio

Metal Wani Editor In Chief, Owais 'Vitek' Nabi, had a chat with Chris Boltendahl, vocalist of legendary German heavy metal band, Grave Digger.

In the interview below, he talks about the upcoming album Healed By Metal, how the band came up with the title, writing in a more direct approach to the rock ‘n’ roll and classic heavy metal side of the band, capturing the essence of the Grave Digger sound on this record and trying to rescue the feeling of the “true” side of the heavy metal genre.

He also talks about the songwriting plans for the record with guitarist Jens, Steffan and Axel Ritt, his vocals on the record, why he still tries to push the limits every time the band enters the studio, the most important lesson he's learnt in life as a musician and his opinion on evolution of the sound of Grave Digger.

He throws light on the current state of the metal, why music has become like a 'fast-food' instead of a culture, his opinion on albums getting leaked way before the release date, how Grave Digger have coped with the changes in the industry, his opinion on why classic metal bands are reuniting to tour for money, as well as fans and upcoming tour.

Grave Digger have released a lyric video for “Call For War”, a track from their new album, Healed By Metal, out on January 13th via Napalm Records.

Says the band of “Call For War”: “‘Call For War’… a banger in best Grave Digger tradition, simple and energetic - if it catches you once, it won’t let go of you anymore. Don’t try to run and hide… the refrain will haunt you everywhere… there’s no escaping. “Call For War”… a statement against war and oppression!!!"

Tracklisting:

“Healed By Metal”

“When Night Falls”

“Lawbreaker”

“Forever Free”

“Call For War”

“Ten Commandments Of Metal”

“The Hangman’s Eye”

“Kill Ritual”

“Hallelujah”

“Laughing With The Dead”

Digipak bonus:

“Kingdom Of The Night”

“Bucket List”

“Call For War” lyric video:

“Healed By Metal” video:

Grave Digger on tour:

January

13 - Peine, Germany - Black Hand Inn

14 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

19 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

20 - Geiselwind, Germany - Eventzentrum Music Hall

21 - Glauchau, Germany - Alte Spinnerei

22 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

28 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

February

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

11 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

16 - München, Germany - Backstage

17 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

18 - Andernach, Germany - Juz-Live-Club