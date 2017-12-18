GRAVEYARD Begin Recording New Album In Sweden - "Laying Down The Basic Tracks Has Been Nothing But Sheer Joy"

Swedish rockers Graveyard have entered Stockholm's Park Studios to record their new album, expected in spring or summer, 2018.

Says the band: "We figured you'd be interested to know that we're in Park Studios recording our (for your ears) yet-untitled new album. To sum up the process this far we'd like to say that laying down the basic tracks has been nothing but sheer joy and as far as we can tell you're about to get yet another sweet sounding Graveyard album coming your way. All for now back to recording."

Stay tuned for updates from the band.