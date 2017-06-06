GREAT WHITE Frontman / XYZ Founder TERRY ILOUS Covers LED ZEPPELIN In New Video

Terry Ilous, lead singer for Great White, and founder of '80s metal band XYZ, has released his third solo venture, Gypsy Dreams. A video for the first single from the album, a cover of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love", can be viewed below.

Gypsy Dreams is a cover album of classic rock and hard rock favorites with a Latin and flamenco edge. It features an amazing cast of LA based artists including:

Terry Ilous - vocals

Luis Villegas - guitar

Jose Garcia - guitar

Mike Paganini - bass

Mike Bennett - bass

Ben Woods - guitar

Jesse Stern - drums / percussion

Chris Trujillo - drums / percussion

Al Velasquez - drums / percussion

Natalie Gelman - background vocals

Gypsy Dreams tracklisting:

“Whole Lotta Love” - (Led Zeppelin)

“Boys Of Summer” - (Don Henley)

“In Your Eyes” - (Peter Gabriel)

“Long Train Running” - (The Doobie Brothers)

“Wicked Game” - (Chris Isaak)

“Heaven And Hell” - (Black Sabbath)

“Ride Like The Wind” - (Christopher Cross)

“Love Bites” - (Def Leppard)

“Kill The King” - (Rainbow)

Terry states: "This album is just the start in a series of different projects I have in mind for the future. I decided to start with covers of familiar rock favorites to introduce the Latin / Flamenco Rock sound to my audience, and I plan to start up a series of intimate club shows reminiscent of close-knit Latin and Gypsy gatherings.”

Terry on recording “Long Train Running”: "In the late '80s I would warm up with 'Long Train Running' while on the road with XYZ; and for years I wanted to record the song with more of a Latin edge."

Terry Ilous on recording “Heaven And Hell”: "Dio was arguably one of the biggest inspirations in music. And this is one of the songs that really influenced my decision in making this album.”

Order your copy of Gypsy Dreams now at this location. Check out the album trailer: