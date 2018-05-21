GREAT WHITE Guitarist MARK KENDALL Talks Being Sued By Former Vocalist JACK RUSSELL - "We've Moved On; He Has Our Blessing"

Great White guitarist Mark Kendall recently called in to the The Five Count radio show based in Mankato, MN. He discusses working with producer Michael Wagener again on the band's latest album, Full Circle, songwriting and the motivation to make new music, and former frontman Jack Russell.

The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show host Eric Blair spoke with former Great White singer Jack Russell (Jack Russell's Great White) on March 31st at the Rock Against MS event in Los Angeles. During the chat, Jack reveals that he's parted ways with Italy's Frontiers Music Srl.

Asked about his deal with the label, Jack states: "Well, we're not with Frontiers anymore. We bought ourselves out of the contract. They were very congenial. They go, 'If you're not happy, then we don't want you to be somewhere you're not happy. But if you want to shop us your new album, we'd love to hear it.' It's just too hard to have a label that's overseas, communicating only by text or email, so we went with Cleopatra... (label boss) Brian Perera I've known for years and done a lot of business with."

Russell added: "Frontiers, when they signed Jizzy Pearl, no offence to Jizzy Pearl, it's like, you know, they're starting to just sign anybody. There's so many bands they have on the label, how can you get the attention that you need to really have them focus on your album? I think our last record (He Saw it Comin'), and I mean this with all humility, is the best piece of music that I personally have ever done."

Watch below: