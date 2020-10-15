GREAT WHITE Vocalist MITCH MALLOY "Resting And Recuperating" Following "Serious Allergic Reaction"

Great White singer, Mitch Malloy, was forced to sit out the band's Tuesday night show (October 13) in Jackson, Mississippi. The following message was posted at his Facebook page:

"Mitch would like to thank everyone for reaching out and sending their thoughts and prayers this morning. Last night before the Great White show (where socially distanced measures were taken) at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, he had a serious allergic reaction triggered by a long-standing food allergy. Mitch would especially like to thank the first responders and the University of Mississippi Medical Center for their excellent and prompt care. Mitch is already home in Florida resting and recuperating."



Great White recently launched a pre-order for an upcoming DVD/CD set, simply titled Live. The set features a complete live show, filmed in Kentucky in August 2018.

Tracklisting:

"I'm Alright"

"Lady Red Light"

"Desert Moon"

"House Of Broken Love" Intro

"House Of Broken Love"

"Big Time"

"Blues"

"Mista Bone"

"Save Your Love"

"Rock Me" Intro

"Rock Me"

"Once Bitten Twice Shy"

(Photo - Neil Zlozower)