Greece's VOIDNAUT Release "Back From The Grave" Video

Athens, Greece-based metal band, Voidnaut, have released a video for the single "Back From The Grave". The song is featured on the band's upcoming album, Nadir, to be released worldwide via 7Hard/7Us Records on February 8th.

Voidnaut was formed in 2013 by Kostas Krikos and Steve Venardo as a small project. Not long after, Kostas Alexakis (drummer of Acid Death) and Kostas Tasakos (ex-Double Square) joined and started working on original material as a full-fledged band in 2015.

With influences ranging from Disturbed / Pantera and the overall sound of American Heavy, the new album, Nadir, was mixed/produced in Devasounds Studios by Fotis Benardo (SixforNine, ex-Septic Flesh) and mastered by Steve Lado (Tardive Dyskinesia).

