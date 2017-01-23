Greece’s DIVINER Debut “Riders From The East” Music Video

Greek heavy metal band, Diviner, have released a video for “Riders From The East”, a track from their debut album, Fallen Empires, released last November via Ulterium Records.

Fallen Empires is a very strong heavy metal album that keeps the legacy from the genre but at the same time sounds new and inspired. Perfect for fans of bands like Accept, Dio, Judas Priest and Iced Earth. Mastered by Peter In de Betou (Arch Enemy, Opeth, Amon Amarth).

Fallen Empires tracklisting:

“Fallen Empires”

“Kingdom Come”

“Evilizer”

“Riders From The East”

“The Legend Goes On”

“Come Into My Glory”

“Seven Gates”

“The Shadow And The Dark”

“Sacred War”

“Out In The Abyss”

“Evilizer” video:

“Come Into My Glory” lyric video:

Diviner is:

Yiannis Papanikolaou (Rock ’N’ Roll Children, ex-Innerwish) - Vocals

Thimios Krikos (Innerwish) - Guitar

George Maroulees (4bitten) - Guitar

Herc Booze (SiXforNinE) - Bass

Fragiskos Samoilis (Innerwish) - Drums