Greece’s ON THORNS I LAY Release "Aegean Sorrow" Lyric Video

Greek doom/death classic outfit On Thorns I Lay have just unveiled the first lyric video from their upcoming album Aegean Sorrow, out March 12th on CD via Alone Records, and limited vinyl version through The Vinyl Division.

The album was produced by Fotis Benardo, recorded at Devasoundz Studios (Rotting Christ, Septic Flesh), and mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound AB studio.

"Aegean Sorrow" is the track opening the album, showing in almost nine minutes the band still have much to offer to the metal scene. The video concept was created and edited by Manthos Stergiou for Manster Design.