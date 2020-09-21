GREEN CARNATION + Members of GARGOYL And CARNATION Added To Slay At Home Fest

Following a successful launch over the summer, Metal Injection's virtual Slay At Home fest will be returning as a monthly instalment. In addition to a set from Green Carnation (pictured above), members of Gargoyl and Carnation will each be performing cover collaborations.

This month's Slay At Home is set to stream live FREE on Friday, September 25 at 3 PM, EDT / 9 PM, CEST, via the Metal Injection YouTube page in support of National Alliance On Mental Illness for Suicide Prevention Month.

(Photo - Petter Sandell)