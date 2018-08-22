GREG PRATO's The 100 Greatest Rock Bassists Book Includes All-New Interviews With DAVID ELLEFSON, GLENN HUGHES, BILLY SHEEHAN And More

There have been seemingly countless “Greatest Rock Guitarists” lists assembled over the years - for articles or books. But... what about bassists? In The 100 Greatest Rock Bassists, author/journalist Greg Prato courageously attempts to level the playing field, single-handedly. In addition to counting them down from the bottom to the top, each entry contains info on each player - including background data, standout tracks, similar players, preferred makes/models, etc.

And that’s not all! Also featured are ten all-new interviews for this book, with some of the greatest rock bassists of all-time (Billy Sheehan, Les Claypool, John Myung, Mike Watt, Doug Wimbish, Dug Pinnick, David Ellefson, Glenn Hughes, Glen Matlock, and Cris Kirkwood), as well as vintage/rarely-seen photos of many of the top names. So... put down your bass for a bit, pick up this book, and discover just who are The 100 Greatest Rock Bassists.

Greg Prato is a Long Island, New York-based journalist, who has written for Rolling Stone, Classic Rock, and Vintage Guitar, and has authored such books as Shredders!: The Oral History Of Speed Guitar (And More), The Yacht Rock Book: The Oral History Of The Soft, Smooth Sounds Of The 70s And 80s, and Grunge Is Dead: The Oral History Of Seattle Rock Music . The 100 Greatest Rock Bassists’is his 24th book overall.

Read an excerpt of the new book here.

The 100 Greatest Rock Bassists is available as a paperback version [258 pages, $14.99], a Kindle download [$9.99], and a Nook download [$9.99].

Order below:

- Paperback & Kindle

- Nook