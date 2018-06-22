GREGG GIUFFRIA Reunites With ANGEL Bandmates PUNKY MEADOWS And FRANK DIMINO On Stage Is Las Vegas; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Earlier this year it was announced that Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino from the legendary '70s rock band Angel would be performing shows together for the first time in over 35 years. On June 15th, they were joined by former bandmate Gregg Giuffria in Las Vegas during "Tower"; he hadn't performed with Meadows and Dimino in 37 years. Check out the fan-filmed video below.

Dates kicked off on April 7th in North America and will hit Japan and the UK in the fall. The band line-up includes Danny Farrow (rhythm guitar), Charlie Calv (keyboards), Steve Ojane (bass), and Billy Orrico (drums). Get tickets and VIP/Meet & Greet options here.