GRETA VAN FLEET - Anthem Of The Peaceful Army Debuts At #1 On Billboard’s Top Album Chart

Anthem Of The Peaceful Army (Lava Records / Republic Records), the full-length debut by Frankenmuth, Michigan's Greta Van Fleet, enters the Billboard Top Album Sales chart at #1. The album also came in at #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. In addition, the album made impressive international debuts: #1 in Canada, #3 in Germany, Top 10 in Australia and New Zealand, and Top 15 in The UK.

“Music has always been a centerpiece in all four of our lives,” said the band’s Jake Kiszka, "even when we were very young, when we first started hearing our parents’ blues, folk, and R&B records. So to be able to create the music we love, that so many people are hearing and responding to, is truly an honor.”

Anthem Of The Peaceful Army tracklisting:

"Age Of Man"

"The Cold Wind"

"When The Curtain Falls"

"Watching Over"

"Lover Leaver (Taker Believer)"

"You’re The One"

"The New Day"

"Mountain Of The Sun"

"Brave New World"

"Anthem"

"Anthem":

"Watching Over":

"When The Curtain Falls" video:

Catch Greta Van Fleet live in concert in 2019:

January

29 - Enmore Theatre - Sydney, Australia

February

3 - Eatons Hill Hotel - Brisbane, Australia

5 - Forum Theatre - Melbourne, Australia

8 - Logan Campbell Centre - Auckland, New Zealand

22 - Palau Sant Jordi - Barcelona, Spain

24 - Alcatraz - Milan, Italy

25 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

27 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

28 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, Belgium

March

3 - Zenith - Paris, France

5 - Newcastle 02 Academy - Newcastle, UK

7 - 02 Academy - Glasgow, UK

8 - 02 Academy Leeds - Leeds, UK

10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

11 - Mountford Hall - Liverpool, UK

13 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

May

7 - Bayfront Park Amphitheatre - Miami, FL

9 - Daily's Place Amphitheatre - Jacksonville, FL

10 - Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds - Orlando, FL

12 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

13 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

15 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

16 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

18 - The Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

21 - MECU Pavilion - Baltimore, MD

22 - The Dome - Rochester, NY

25 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY

28 - Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

June

2 - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH

4 - Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

(Photo - Travis Shinn)