GRETA VAN FLEET Featured In Beats 1 Campfire Q&A; Video

In the new video below, Beats 1 fires off questions to Greta Van Fleet’s Samuel Kiszka and Josh Kiszka at a campsite in Boulder, Colorado. The "Apple Music Up Next" artists reveal their dream collaborators and favourite possessions.

Greta Van Fleet recently released a video for the Top 10 Rock Radio single “When The Curtain Falls", a performance piece that finds the band in an esoteric foreign landscape filled with mystical symbolism, celestial events and otherworldly psychedelia. The clip was filmed in Southern California and conceived and directed by acclaimed visual effects artist Benjamin Kutsko (The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Iron Man).

Find the band's live itinerary here.



Greta Van Fleet lineup:

Josh Kiszka - vocals

Jake Kiszka - guitar

Sam Kiszka - bass & keys

Danny Wagner - drums