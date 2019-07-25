GRIM REAPER To Release New Studio Album In October; North American Tour Announced

July 25, 2019, 43 minutes ago

news heavy metal grim reaper steve grimmett

GRIM REAPER To Release New Studio Album In October; North American Tour Announced

The long awaited fifth opus from Grim Reaper will hit the shelves on October 11, and it’s been worth the wait.

Titled At The Gates, the album contains 11 tracks of pure British heavy metal. CD version of the album will be available via Dissonance Productions, while the vinyl will be released via Back On Black.

The band will also tour North America throughout August and September. There will be a special one-off UK album launch party at London’s Boston Music Rooms, on October 12.

Dates:

August
22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair
23 - Smithstown, NY - The Rail
24 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
25 - Levittown, PA - McStew’s Pub
27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti
28 - Montreal, QC - Pirahana
29 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
30 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
31 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

September
1 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
4 - Fridley, MN - Route 47
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes w/Kingdom Come
8 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go Go
9 - San Diego, CA - BXB
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s

October
12 - London, UK - Boston Music Rooms



Featured Audio

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

SABATON – “Great War” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews