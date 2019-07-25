GRIM REAPER To Release New Studio Album In October; North American Tour Announced
July 25, 2019, 43 minutes ago
The long awaited fifth opus from Grim Reaper will hit the shelves on October 11, and it’s been worth the wait.
Titled At The Gates, the album contains 11 tracks of pure British heavy metal. CD version of the album will be available via Dissonance Productions, while the vinyl will be released via Back On Black.
The band will also tour North America throughout August and September. There will be a special one-off UK album launch party at London’s Boston Music Rooms, on October 12.
Dates:
August
22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair
23 - Smithstown, NY - The Rail
24 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
25 - Levittown, PA - McStew’s Pub
27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti
28 - Montreal, QC - Pirahana
29 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile
30 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
31 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
September
1 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
4 - Fridley, MN - Route 47
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes w/Kingdom Come
8 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go Go
9 - San Diego, CA - BXB
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s
October
12 - London, UK - Boston Music Rooms