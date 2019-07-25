GRIM REAPER To Release New Studio Album In October; North American Tour Announced

The long awaited fifth opus from Grim Reaper will hit the shelves on October 11, and it’s been worth the wait.

Titled At The Gates, the album contains 11 tracks of pure British heavy metal. CD version of the album will be available via Dissonance Productions, while the vinyl will be released via Back On Black.

The band will also tour North America throughout August and September. There will be a special one-off UK album launch party at London’s Boston Music Rooms, on October 12.

Dates:

August

22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair

23 - Smithstown, NY - The Rail

24 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

25 - Levittown, PA - McStew’s Pub

27 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti

28 - Montreal, QC - Pirahana

29 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

30 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

31 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

September

1 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

4 - Fridley, MN - Route 47

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes w/Kingdom Come

8 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky A Go Go

9 - San Diego, CA - BXB

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s

October

12 - London, UK - Boston Music Rooms