GRUESOME Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; HQ Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Gruesome (featuring current and former members of Exhumed, Possessed, Malevolent Creation, etc.) performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Dimensions Of Horror"

"Trapped In Hell"

"Inhumane"

"Lethal Legacy"

"Seven Doors"

"A Waste Of Life"

"Savage Land"

"Pull The Plug" (Death cover)

"Forces Of Death"