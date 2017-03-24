GUARDIAN, WHITECROSS Members Unite For EP, Select Live Dates

Veteran gospel rockers Whitecross and Guardian have united for an EP release and select live shows.

A message at the Guardian + Whitecross PledgeMusic page states: “Join us… Jamie Rowe (Guardian vocalist), Rex Carroll (Whitecross guitarist), David Bach (Guardian bassist), and Michael Feighan (Whitecross drummer) in the studio as we revive some Guardian and Whitecross classics, plus a few surprises. We will also be playing some select live performances across the globe.

“We’ll be providing exclusive video updates along the way during the creative process for anyone who preorders any of the offers we set up below! Check out what we have available - Singed CDs, VIP passes and tons more. A digital download is included with all exclusive offers as well.”

Find out more via the PledgeMusic campaign at this location

(Photo - Stephen Jensen / F3 Studios)