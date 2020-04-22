Guitar World Pays Tribute To PRINCE; Publishes Rundown Of His 15 Best Guitar Tracks

Music icon Prince passed away on April 21, 2016. As a tribute to The Purple One, Guitar World has published a rundown of his 15 best guitar tracks (in their humble opinion). Following is an excerpt.

"Dreamer" - Lotusflow3er (2009)

A revolutionary way with the electric guitar, a black heritage, a penchant for rock songs involving purple weather conditions: Prince withstood comparisons to Jimi Hendrix his whole life. So when he finally decided to pay explicit tribute to the Sixties rock icon, he went all out, aping Hendrix’s wah-dipped Voodoo Child intro, cutting loose with multiple fuzzed-up solos and even doing his best trippy vocal impression of the master. Clearly, lessons had been learned. Amazingly, Prince doesn't embarrass himself in the attempt, which is impressive.

"Electric Chair" - Batman Soundtrack (1989)

Already grappling with his own private sense of schism (he shelved 1987’s The Black Album because it was “evil”), Prince was having a rough end of the decade when director Tim Burton called with an ideal project, one that let the musician act as Caped Crusader and Joker both.

While his chart-topping Batdance felt like a random, weightless bit of studio fluff, Prince found good use for some of his earlier dark ideas - like this supercharged funk-rock pounder (memorably performed on Saturday Night Live). The massed guitar harmonies are Maiden-worthy, while Prince doesn’t have a problem hijacking a Hollywood blockbuster for his own experiments with atonality and dissonance.

"Let's Go Crazy" - Purple Rain (1984)

Prince reinvented himself as a prophet, preacher and party animal on the first track of the most exhilarating album of the '80s. The slashed-out riff sweeps you on your feet, leading you directly to his swirling solo - a perfect expression of joy - laden with Boss stompbox flange and attitude.

Then, the only thing that could possibly improve Let’s Go Crazy actually happens: a second solo (on a Billboard No. 1, no less), tearing the universe apart with its roaring private cadenza that extends over an avalanche of pounding electro-drums. It is, undoubtedly, the craziest piece of guitar work the Purple One ever committed to tape, but as you’ll see, the story hardly ends there.

The Prince Estate recently released footage of Prince performing Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” at The Aladdin in Las Vegas on December 15, 2002. Watch below.

The track is featured on the DVD Prince Live At The Aladdin Las Vegas, included in the upcoming release, Up All Nite With Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection, out on May 27. Complete details can be found here.