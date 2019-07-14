Guitarist ADRIAN ENGLISH Passes At 43 Years-Old - "Gone But Never Forgotten"

Shredguy Records is sad to announce that guitarist Adrian English passed away at the age of 43 on the morning of July 13th.

Adrian English has left a legacy of great friendship and great guitar playing around the world. Tributes as well as profound sadness has been expressed on various social media platforms over his passing.

Shredguy Records began working with Adrian in 2008, when Adrian teamed with fellow guitar player Pete Pachio forming The Future Devastation Movement. Their track "Flight Of The Blue Phoenix" was included on the compilation album Shredding Across The World:Volume Two.

Adrian went on to release three solo albums through Shredguy Records: A.D.D. (2009), Innerplanetarium (2011), and Total Chaos (2014). Innerplanetarium brought much fanfare, as Adrian was featured in Guitar World, Gitar Plus, and many other publications around the world.

The highlight for Adrian was when he and guitarist Chris Bickley designed his signature guitar for Rick Hanes Guitars (Indonesia), The Rick Hanes AE7 Custom (Total Chaos Edition). It was a beautiful guitar, with hand drawn notes by friend and fellow shredder, Tony Lopez.

Adrian will be forever remembered for his bigger than life personality, down to earth honesty, and his incredible guitar playing. Gone but never forgotten. RIP.