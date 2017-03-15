Guitarist ANDY JAMES Inks Worldwide Deal With Urban Yeti Records; All-Instrumental Album Due In May; “Never Back Down” Track Streaming

Andy James is one of the most prolific guitarists in the metal world and once again has unquestionably proved that statement with the new all-instrumental solo album, Exodus, which is set for a May 5th release via Urban Yeti Records.

In his solo recordings, James exhibits a predominant influence of Andy Timmons and Paul Gilbert, as well as other comparable guitar legends. Exodus is not your A-typical guitar shred record, it’s a venerable rollercoaster of emotions, infectious melodies and soul that is captivating and memorable.

The first look into Exodus is via the new full-length track, “Never Back Down," which you can stream now in its entirety below.

James states” "It's been a while since I did my last solo album, but the time has come where I've suddenly got a collection of songs that seem to fit together pretty well and thought why not put out another album. I don't like to force material, it either comes naturally or it doesn't. However, every so often I get inspired to write some songs and the next album is exactly that, spontaneous inspiration. Some of it is a slightly different vibe for me where other songs encapsulate what I think people associate with my sound and writing style, but as a whole fitted together nicely.

"I decided to do everything myself this time around. Sometimes when you do demos you capture a vibe that when recreated in a studio, doesn't quite get the same vibe, so with these songs they started as demos then I spent more time on them to get them sounding like proper songs rather than going back to a studio to re-do it all. On past releases, I feel some of the original vibe has been lost, but this time I think for me it has captured more spontaneity that I wanted to get down.

"I'm excited to put this collection of songs out with the relatively new label, Urban Yeti Records, and getting out there to play these new songs for my fans who have followed the instrumental part of my career."