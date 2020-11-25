Guitarist BOBBY KELLER To Begin Preorders For “7 Single “The Devil’s Cut” This Friday

Captivating guitarist Bobby Keller will begin preorders for a limited-edition 7” single titled “The Devil’s Cut” this Friday.

“The Devil’s Cut” will feature Keller’s first two singles, “Reign In Fire” and “Light Bearer.” The 7” will be available in two variations - clear vinyl with gold splatter, limited to 150 units and clear vinyl and red “blood” splatter, limited to 100 units.

“I have always wanted to do vinyl,” Keller says. “Vinyl is one of my favorite things in the entire world, and nothing sounds better in my opinion. So, that is why I wanted to do a very special, limited release of my two singles ‘Reign In Fire’ and ‘Light Bearer’ on a seven-inch vinyl. It’s something tangible, it’s something really f**king cool looking, and it’s a piece of my heart that I can share with everyone.”

Both variations will be available for preorder beginning at 12 PM EST/9 AM PST on Black Friday at this location. The gold splatter vinyl will cost $20 and the red splatter $30. Various shirt and vinyl bundles will also be available.

Keller has been making his way up the music scene with his unique style of guitar playing since 2009. He is considered one of the top American guitar players. Inspired by guitarists such as Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix and Dimebag Darrell, Keller combines both untamed speed and euphonic rhythm into his technique to create a truly individual sound.

With the band Meka Nism, Keller has performed nationally along with numerous renowned artists from a variety of genres, from Evanescence and Stabbing Westward to Hellyeah and Gojira. In 2016, Keller was recruited to star in the Theater Works Production of Rock of Ages as the lead guitar player for the “house band” at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, CA. Keller teamed up with drummer Ben Johnson last year to make his dream of recording a solo album a reality.

While working on his solo material, Keller has also recently joined the modern rock band New Dilemma. The band’s debut single, “Is Your Story Over,” the opening track from the EP of the same name, features a solo recorded by Keller before officially joining the band. “Is Your Story Over” has charted on the Billboard and Foundations Mainstream Radio Rock Charts.

Through the years Keller has been endorsed by ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups, Richter Straps, Fortin Amps, SIT Strings, WB Gear, Neural DSP, Graph Tech Guitar Labs, FU-Tone, Klotz Cables and JH Audio.