Guitarist DAVID MERCADO And SHADOW EDEN To Release "Brooklyn 1978" Single At Winter Shows, NAMM 2018

Although it is cold in the northeastern part of the US this time of year, things are heating for New York guitarist David Mercado.

David and his band Shadow Eden will be releasing the song "Brooklyn 1978" on disc in conjunction with Shredguy Records. The disc will be available at their winter shows and at NAMM 2018.

Shredguy Records’ Michael McDowell says, “It’s an honour to be working with David and Shadow Eden. David has consistently waved the Shred flag by touring and creating new music. And he always plays with great musicians in Shadow Eden."

David will be playing NAMM 2018 at the Morely Booth all three days (January 25th - 28th), and recently secured an endorsement from Mesa Boogie, to go along with his signature guitar made by G2J Guitars made by Grover Jackson. After NAMM, David and Shadow Eden will be touring throughout 2018. Stay tuned for updates.