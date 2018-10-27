Guitarist JOE PERRY Talks AEROSMITH - "I'm Not Going Crazy Wanting To Write More Songs"

Joe Perry - legendary guitarist, co-founding member, principal songwriter and co-producer of Aerosmith - appeared on Trunk Nation's L.A. Invasion from the Rainbow Bar & Grill on Wednesday night. He talked about the possibility of new music as the band turns 50, as well as wanting to revisit older, forgotten tracks from the '70s when they play live.

Perry recently confirmed more shows in support of his 2018 solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto (via his Roman Records imprint, distributed worldwide by Amped Distribution).

The headlining dates kick off November 30th in Iowa and include stops in New York, Detroit, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up with three Los Angeles-area shows. These performances follow gigs in April where Perry debuted his new touring band featuring his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford and Gary Cherone of Extreme taking on the lead vocals.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday, October 12th at 10 AM, local time, with a special pre-sale for Joe Perry email list subscribers and social media followers beginning today (October 9th); please visit joeperry.com for more details. In addition, special VIP packages (which include a Meet and Greet, ticket to the show, and more) will be available starting tomorrow (Wednesday, October 10th).

Along with choice cuts from his catalog of solo records, Joe will be performing rarely played Aerosmith classics from the band's early records including "Toys In The Attic," "Get Your Wings," and "Rocks," among others.

Sweetzerland Manifesto marks Joe's sixth solo album and is comprised of 10 new tracks all written or co-written by Joe (many with the album's guest vocalists), except for a cover of "Eve Of Destruction" with Joe on lead vocals and Johnny Depp on drums. The album features guest appearances from a long list of Joe's friends, colleagues and rock and roll icons. Highlights include "Aye, Aye, Aye," which Joe co-wrote with the track's vocalist Robin Zander, and three collaborations with David Johansen, who sings "I Wanna Roll," "Haberdasher Blues," and "I'm Going Crazy," plus as many co-writes with Terry Reid whose lead vocals light up "I'll Do Happiness" (with Zak Starkey on drums), "Sick & Tired" and "Won't Let Me Go."

Tour dates:

November

30 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December

1 - West Dundee, IL - RocHaus

2 - Detroit, MI - Crowfoot Ballroom

4 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino

11 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

13 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

15 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theatre

16 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon