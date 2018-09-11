Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Names His Favourite MEGADETH Album; Video
September 11, 2018, 35 minutes ago
"Celebrating Megadeth's 35th year, I talked a little bit about my favorite albums," says Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro. "How about you, what's your favorite Megadeth album?"
Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.
There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.
Rust In Peace tracklisting:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
"Hangar 18"
"Take No Prisoners"
"Five Magics"
"Poison Was The Cure"
"Lucretia"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"Dawn Patrol"
"Rust In Peace… Polaris"