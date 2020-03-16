Guitarist MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO Looks Back On NITRO - "The President Of The Record Label Literally Told Me 'Michael, I Want You To Overplay All The Time'"

In the latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, Nitro guitarist and solo artist Michael Angelo Batio reveals what he's up to these days, and shares some classic stories from his days in Nitro.

His thoughts looking back at his days in Nitro

Batio: "The thing about Nitro - it was a blessing and a curse sometimes. I got a label that all I do is play fast. The president of the record label (Rhino) literally told me 'Michael, I want you to overplay all the time.' That is what he wanted me to do with Nitro, but I wouldn’t have a career today if all I did is 'play fast.' I think our music was great. We had really catchy songs. The problem was we had a young band and the label told me to overplay and they told Jim (Gilette) to sing an octave higher than Geoff Tate. They wanted the production to be really abrasive. Like the production of ... And Justice For All; some people love it and some people hate it. We were purposely mixed and mastered that way. I think the songs have stood the test of time and the performances were real. It was analog tape- you can’t fake that stuff. We were the real deal."

That infamous inside cover photo for O.F.R

Batio: "It was O.F.R - that album picture has been used all over the planet. It’s an iconic Metal photo. You have to understand the Nitro mentality. We didn’t want high vocals, we wanted the highest. We didn’t want fast guitars, we wanted the fastest. Jim’s hair wasn’t big, it was the biggest. We didn’t just where some studs, It was an 80 pound outfit loaded with 2000 studs! It’s the most extreme metal photo ever. When we played live we scaled it down and looked more like a thrash band because that is where our roots were."

On what happened with Nitro reunion a few years back

Batio: "Jim and I came to the agreement that we already had said what we had to say. We tried it, but it wasn’t the same. We don’t even talk about music anymore. We are just friends and brothers. He’s been very successful at business and loves it and I am still out here playing and touring."

On getting offers to join famous bands

Batio: "I did get offers and I don’t want to say what bands. I’ve had a different kind of career. I’ve played 1000’s of shows. I can do one man concerts. I’ve done shows with Vinny Appice and his brother Carmine. I’ve played with Rudy Sarzo, Chris Jericho from Fozzy. I do a lot of things with a lot of artists, but I get to do it on my own terms."