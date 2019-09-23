Guitarist NITA STRAUSS Reveals Favourite ALICE COOPER Songs To Perform Live, Confirms Follow-Up To Debut Solo Album (Video)

Guesting on Heavy 1 Radio, Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss revealed what it's like working with the shock rock legend, and that she is working on the follow-up to he debut solo album, Controlled Chaos.

Strauss: "This tour is full of my favourite Alice Cooper songs. We're doing a lot of the '80s stuff, the Kane Roberts era: 'Roses On White Lace', 'Teenage Frankenstein', 'Bed Of Nails' - which is a great '80s shred song. Those three are really fun for me."

During soundcheck at Nashville’s Basement East, Premier Guitar's John Bohlinger checked in Strauss, who was on a break from her regular gig with Alice Cooper touring in of Controlled Chaos.

Strauss, the first woman to have an Ibanez signature model—which debuted at Winter NAMM 2018—talks about her JIVA10 and her backup S6570Q, and puts her easy-traveling rig, a Boss GT-100, through her core settings. Check out how Strauss shows off the JIVA10’s radical tuning stability at the 15-minute mark.

And yes, she is a descendent of the Austrian composer, Johann Strauss.

Strauss has released an official live video for "Mariana Trench", a track from her debut album, Controlled Chaos (Sumerian Records). Watch below:

The critically acclaimed debut is an epic, 11-track journey of jaw-dropping technical proficiency and highly emotive songwriting. It went straight into the top ten on the iTunes Rock chart upon release on November 16, 2018 and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artists Chart, #3 on the Billboard Label Independent Chart and #4 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock chart.

Tracklisting:

"Prepare For War"

"Alegria"

"Our Most Desperate Hour"

"Mariana Trench"

"Here With You"

"The Stillness At The End"

"The Quest"

"Hope Grows"

"Lion Among Wolves"

"Pandemonium 2.0"

"The Show Must Go On"

