Guitarist Pete Haworth From NWOBHM Band LEGEND Passes

Jersey (the largest of the Channel Islands, between England and France) NWOBHM band Legend have announced the passing of guitarist Pete Haworth.

His brother Neil and fellow Legend guitarist states: “It is with a broken heart that I have to tell you all that my best friend, mentor and brother Pete passed away this morning - the whole family is devastated at our loss and he will be sorely missed not only by his close Jersey friends but the hundreds of friends and fans he has made from the music he created over the past four decades. RIP Pete.”

According to their Facebook Public Group page, Legend had three absolute killer early ‘80s releases (Legend, Death In The Nursery and Frontline) and a fourth album in 2003 (Still Screaming) return once again with a brand new album for 2013, The Dark Place. And, once again, they knock it out of the ballpark with their own unique heavy metal sound combining the melodic vocals of Mike Lezala and the monster riffs and playing of (the late) Pete Haworth. With Neil Haworth on guitar, Eggy Aubert on bass and Jack Pallot on drums.”

(Photo courtesy of Facebook)